Barclays PLC Buys 28,491 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 1,669.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of FVCBankcorp worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCB stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. Research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other FVCBankcorp news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.