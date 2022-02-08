Barclays PLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Old Second Bancorp worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,601,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

