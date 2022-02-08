Barclays PLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $968.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.