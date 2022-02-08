Barclays PLC Purchases 1,930 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of HCI Group worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

