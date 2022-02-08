Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of FLEX LNG worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.34.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

