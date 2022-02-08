Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($49.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,930 ($53.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.23).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,350 ($45.30) on Monday. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($52.91). The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of £9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,456.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,590.31.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

