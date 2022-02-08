Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.64).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

