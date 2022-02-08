Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.64).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
