Bark & Co (BARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Bark & Co has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bark & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BARK opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BARK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

