Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 808.44 ($10.93).

BDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 780 ($10.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.95) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

BDEV traded up GBX 2.93 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 623.73 ($8.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,328. The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 696.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 691.08.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

