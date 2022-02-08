Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $95.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.91.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
