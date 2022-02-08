BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for BCE in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.15.

BCE opened at C$67.07 on Monday. BCE has a one year low of C$54.42 and a one year high of C$68.17. The company has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

