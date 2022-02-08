Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.59% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $220,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,608,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

