Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Beam has a market capitalization of $39.76 million and $5.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 107,459,960 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

