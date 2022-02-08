Becton, Dickinson and Company Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

BDX stock opened at $269.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.18 and a 200-day moving average of $250.49. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $272.36.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

