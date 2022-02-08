Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $269.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $272.36.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,984 shares of company stock worth $2,641,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

