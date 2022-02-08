Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 1.1%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €61.50 ($70.69) and last traded at €62.20 ($71.49). Approximately 40,981 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.90 ($72.30).

BFSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($88.51) target price on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

