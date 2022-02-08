Belt (BELT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.51 or 0.07051575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,406.16 or 0.99879639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

