Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.17 million.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 189,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $849.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.00%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

