Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,905. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.56%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

