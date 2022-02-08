Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 401,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191,776. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

