Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $8.82 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 166,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.