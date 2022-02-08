Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 28,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 144.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.31. 11,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,823. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.