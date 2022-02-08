Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.49. 8,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average is $290.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.40 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

