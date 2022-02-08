Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.88. 66,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,707. The company has a market capitalization of $389.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

