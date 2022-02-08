BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Shares Down 2.6%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. 2,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

BID Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)

Bid Corp. Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the foodservice business. It operates through the following segments: Australasia, United Kingdom, Europe, Emerging Markets, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Joffe on March 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

