Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.460-$-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $597 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.54 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,115 shares of company stock worth $125,801,643. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

