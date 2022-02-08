BinaryX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.34 or 0.00058422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $51.26 million and approximately $25.00 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010170 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00376554 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

