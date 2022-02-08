Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $412.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.24. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

