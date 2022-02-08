Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average is $275.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.