Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.73.

BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Biogen by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

