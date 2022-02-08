Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $335.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.73.
BIIB stock opened at $221.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Biogen by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
