Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Bird Global alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BRDS opened at $3.24 on Monday. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bird Global (BRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.