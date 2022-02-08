Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,761.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $451,757.39 and approximately $5,761.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00265954 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

