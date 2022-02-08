BitCore (BTX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $112,705.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,957.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.89 or 0.07147476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00313872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00792507 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.00417835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.17 or 0.00234694 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

