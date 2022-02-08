Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

