Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Blackbaud worth $54,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,204,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,559.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

