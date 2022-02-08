BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $156,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

