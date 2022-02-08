BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.84% of State Auto Financial worth $64,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,051,043 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STFC opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $51.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

