BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $811.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $875.92 and its 200-day moving average is $895.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.