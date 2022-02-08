BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,747 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of Omeros worth $62,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $424.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

