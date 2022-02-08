BlackRock Inc. Sells 51,809 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.60% of Tenneco worth $65,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TEN stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

