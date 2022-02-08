Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.74. 45,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,663. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

