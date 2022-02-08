Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after acquiring an additional 216,979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,804 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. 2,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.