Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $274,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 29,726.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Accenture stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.42. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.