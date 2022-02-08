Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

NYSE USB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 156,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

