Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,384 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

