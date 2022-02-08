Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.46. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.