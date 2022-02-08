Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 214.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.36. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.01 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

