Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $212,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. 566,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,541,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

