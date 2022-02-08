Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $297.92. 43,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,122. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.86 and a 200 day moving average of $318.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

