BMO Capital Markets Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Market Perform

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $383.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

APD opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $249.79 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

